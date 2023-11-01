Danish developer Orsted has yanked both its 1.1GW Ocean Wind 1 and 1.15GW Ocean Wind 2 offshore wind projects contracted to New Jersey over continuing supply chain turmoil, high interest rates, and permitting delays.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce that we are ceasing the development of Ocean Wind 1 and 2,” said Mads Nipper, group CEO.

“We firmly believe the US needs offshore wind to achieve its carbon emissions reduction ambition, and we remain committed to the US renewables market and truly value the efforts by the US government to support the build-up of the US offshore wind industry.