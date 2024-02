Connor, Clark & Lunn (CC&L) Infrastructure has entered into an agreement to acquire 80% ownership of the 300MW Sharp Hills wind farm in Alberta, among the largest in Canada, for C$600m ($444.4m) enterprise value from EDP Renewables’ subsidiary there.

The transaction, which includes investment tax credits and requires regulatory approvals, would be the second this decade involving renewable energy power assets between Toronto-based CC&L Infrastructure and Portuguese energy firm EDP Renewables.