A Thai businessman has won $900m in a London court after it was found that he was tricked into selling shares in the wind power business he founded at a massive discount after fleeing the country in the wake of a coup.

The Commercial Court in London this week awarded the money to holding companies owned by Nopporn Suppipat in a claim brought over the sale of his stake in Bangkok-based Wind Energy Holding.

Nopporn founded Wind Energy in 2009 and grew it into the largest developer of wind farms in the country.