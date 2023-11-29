US renewables infrastructure fund Excelsior Energy Capital has closed a $1.3bn financing package for its 682.5MW contracted Faraday solar project under construction in the western state of Utah.

Excelsior said the arrangement includes a $400m commitment of tax equity by US Bancorp Impact Finance through a solar production tax credit partnership.

A $460m loan, a $300m tax equity bridge loan, and $250m in ancillary facilities were financed with MUFG and Nord/LB acting as coordinating lead arrangers.