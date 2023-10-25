The ‘wind power action plan’ launched by the European Commission on Tuesday was generally welcomed by the wind industry, but companies, wind groups and experts also called for speedy implementation and cautioned that “there is only so much that can be done at EU level”.

Brussels in its wind package has said it will ‘closely monitor possible unfair trade practices’ which benefit foreign wind manufacturers, streamline the design of wind power auctions across its member states, and facilitate access to finance, among other measures.