EverWind Fuels has purchased three wind farm projects that the start-up will develop and build with UK-based renewables firm RES with the intention of using them to help power the first phase of a future green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in the Atlantic Canada province of Nova Scotia.

The three projects with a cumulative 530MW nameplate capacity are Windy Ridge, Bear Lake, and Kmtnuk, with the latter two to be developed by EverWind in partnership with the Membertou First Nation.