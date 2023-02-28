New England utility Eversource, half of the joint venture (JV) with Danish giant Orsted developing some of the US' earliest offshore wind farms, blamed the complexity of its multiple projects for a delay in deciding whether to sell out and leave the sector, and said there was still a chance it could stay in the industry.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based utility last year floated the idea of selling its 50% stake in South Fork Wind, nation’s second to begin construction, as well as Revolution and Sunrise Wind last May.