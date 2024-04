New England utility Eversource confirmed it has “finalised definitive documents” on its previously announced agreement to sell its 50% stake in the 920MW Sunrise Wind farm to partner Orsted, with the transaction set to be completed later this year.

We have “executed the purchase and sales agreement that formalises the deal terms of the sale, including the on-going contractual onshore work that we will provide as a contractor to Sunrise,” an Eversource representative told Recharge.