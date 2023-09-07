Boston-based utility Eversource Energy on Thursday said it had completed sale of an uncommitted offshore wind lease area off the coast of Massachusetts to joint venture partner Orsted for $625m in an all-cash transaction.

The sale was initially floated in May by the joint venture (JV), which is developing three of the US' earliest projects – 132MW South Fork and 920MW Sunrise, both bound for New York, and 704MW Revolution, split between Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The lease area – 0500 – off Massachusetts covers 175,000 developable acres (708km2) and holds at least 2.1GW