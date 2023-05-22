If there is one word currently preoccupying the global wind industry it’s “scale” – whether of turbines or supply chains – and as chief technology officer at Vestas, Anders Nielsen is more focused on the issue than most.

As commercial rivals launch, or at least hint at, ever-more powerful turbine designs, the Denmark-based global wind giant has been clear for some time that it believes there’s a need to halt the relentless dash upwards in size, especially in the offshore sector where models in excess of 20MW are now being openly discussed.