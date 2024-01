A record-breaking 17GW of new wind power was built in the EU last year, says WindEurope, while warning that this total must be almost doubled annually to meet targets.

The industry group announced today (Friday) that EU countries built 14GW of new onshore and 3GW of new offshore wind farms in 2023.

“These numbers are slightly up on 2022 and are the most the EU has ever built in a single year.”