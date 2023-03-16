European wind industry body WindEurope said the EU’s flagship new plan to foster green manufacturing “falls short as it stands” as the European Commission said it wants at least 36GW of turbine production capacity in the bloc by 2030.

The European Commission’s Net Zero Industry Act also wants to see a minimum 30GW of solar PV manufacturing capability and 550GWh of batteries, as well as capacity to deploy 100GW of hydrogen electrolysers.

The 36GW of wind capacity compares to 19GW installed in Europe last year and what WindEurope reckons will be an average 20GW over the next five years.