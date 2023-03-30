Europe invested only €17bn ($18.4bn) in new wind farms last year – the lowest spending figure since 2009 – as recent market interventions and remaining barriers are deterring investors, WindEurope said.

Investment was down from €41bn in 2021, with most being spent in Germany, Finland and Poland, the industry lobby pointed out in its annual ‘Financing and Investment Trends’ report.

“The EU needs to build 31GW of new wind turbines every year to reach its 2030 targets. But the numbers speak a different language.