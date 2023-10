The CEO of a European wind turbine group called for “political intervention” to prevent the continent’s industry ending up in Chinese hands, as an EU official said a full-scale probe of China’s subsidies for its manufacturers is possible.

Writing in Recharge, Jürgen Zeschky, boss of Germany-based Enercon, said concerted efforts by Chinese wind OEMs to enter Europe’s onshore market were characterised by a “massive distortion of competition that European manufacturers currently cannot counter”.