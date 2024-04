The Scottish government has given the green light to a first-of-its-kind 560MW floating offshore wind farm that is aimed at decarbonising North Sea oil and gas.

Green Volt said it has now received all its planning approvals and remains on track to be the “first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in Europe.”

Green Volt, which will feature up to 35 floating wind turbines, is part of the Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) leasing round.