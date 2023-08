Europe needs to expand its offshore wind supply chain to support a big ramp-up needed to meet its climate and energy targets, WindEurope said as new figures showed that only 2.1GW in new capacity have been added during the first half of 2023.

That brought the continent’s cumulated wind at sea capacity to 32GW.

Over half of the new volume was added in the Netherlands, with 1.1GW of newly grid-connected offshore wind coming from the Hollandse Kust South and North arrays.