Europe is expected to install 37.5GW of new wind power per year by 2030 but governments must focus on accelerating the development of their electricity grids to make the massive build-out possible, industry lobby WindEurope cautioned in its latest outlook.

The additions at first will be mostly on land, but in the latter part of the decade increasingly at sea, and are seen boosting the continent’s total wind energy capacity to above half a terawatt.