The EU plans to increase financial support for Europe’s ailing wind sector and to put subsidies of overseas wind product imports under the microscope, according to a draft document to be published next week, the Reuters news agency said.

Western wind manufacturers currently are all loss-making, and could come under more pressure as Chinese rivals are trying to enter the European market with bigger and cheaper wind turbines – often helped by cheap Chinese state financing, low labour costs and environmental standards, and possibly dumping practices.