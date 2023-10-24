The European Commission as part of its ‘wind power action plan’ launched today (Tuesday) said it will ‘closely monitor possible unfair trade practices’ which benefit foreign wind manufacturers, and streamline the design of wind power auctions across its member states.

Both measures are intended to protect domestic wind OEMs from growing Chinese competition.

Brussels also sharpened its toolbox for the expansion of offshore energy in order to boost annual additions tenfold to 12GW per year on average.