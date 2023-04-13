Europe’s offshore wind plans will suffer if ports are penalised for shifting from handling hydrocarbons to renewables, WindEurope and the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) warned.

The two industry bodies said ports vital for supporting the build-out of offshore wind could currently be excluded from the EU’s trans-European transport network policy (TEN-T), the bloc’s push to build a comprehensive integrated transport infrastructure.

That’s because access currently depends purely on tonnage handled – a rule the two groups want revised so that TEN-T “includes metrics that are in line with Europe’s decarbonisation objectives”, adding that ports “have long moved away from counting tonnage on its own”.