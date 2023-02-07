Europe must rapidly ramp up fabrication of floating wind turbine platforms by a factor of ten and bottom-fixed foundations four-fold, along with upping the manufacture of turbines and doubling its fleet of installation vessels, if the region is to reach its ambitious energy transition targets, the head of German utility RWE’s head of offshore wind has said.

The “mismatch” between the 165GW of sea-based wind power planned off Europe (including the UK and Norway) by the end of the decade – and more than doubling this plant capacity by 2050 – and the limits of the current supply chain threatens the bloc’s expansionist aims, said Sven Utermöhlen, in a LinkedIn post.