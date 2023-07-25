The EU’s environment commissioner has summoned Baltic Sea ministers to coordinate clearance of unexploded bombs that could hinder the region's emerging offshore wind sector.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Virginijus Sinkevicius, who is also a Lithuanian politician, said there is around 300,000 tonnes of unexploded ordinance scattered on the Baltic seabed.

Sinkevicius said he has called a meeting of Baltic ministers in September to urge them to coordinate on clearing up the mines.

The Baltic region is fast emerging as a global offshore wind hotspot as nations including Germany and Poland, along with Sweden, Finland and the Baltic States plan significant development over the next two decades.

Unexploded ordinance – including unexploded mines, rockets and grenades from the First and Second World Wars – has long been the bane of offshore wind farm developers, especially in the nearby North Sea.

Two 500lb bombs, probably from the Second World War, were discovered in 2016at E.ON’s Rampion offshore wind project in the English Channel. A year earlier, 41 unexploded bombs were removed or detonated along a cable route at an Orsted wind farm off eastern England.

Aside from the impact on renewables projects, Sinkevicius said the munitions also threaten fishing vessels and their crews as well as marine life. He also fears criminals could recover the ordinance, much of which is in relatively shallow waters, to use for homemade explosives.

He said it would be difficult to estimate the cost of the potential clean-up because it is “hard to know the extent of what can be done”.