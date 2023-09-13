The European Union will step in to support Europe’s ailing wind power industry, which has been buffeted by supply chain pressures and inflation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced.

Speaking today (Wednesday) in a State of the Union address to the European Parliament, von der Leyen said that the wind industry is a “European success story” but is “currently facing a unique mix of challenges.”

She said the bloc would therefore put forward a “European Wind Power package, working closely with industry and member states.”