Equinor is moving ahead with its first two US battery energy storage system (BESS) projects totaling 110MW/220MWh) capacity in an effort to diversify in the fast-growing clean energy space beyond offshore wind where it is an industry leader.

The 100MW/200MWh Citrus Flatts facility in Cameron County in far south Texas on the border with Mexico and 10MW/20MWh Sunset Ridge Energy Centre in Frio County, south Texas, are being developed by wholly owned subsidiary East Point Energy, which Equinor acquired in 2022.