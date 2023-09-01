Norway’s Equinor will work with four major South Korean corporations to deliver two gigascale offshore wind projects in the country.

The state-owned oil and gas major announced this week that it had entered into a memorandum of understanding with construction firms Hyundai Engineering, Posco E&C and SK Ecoplant, along with chemicals giant LG Chem.

The partners will work together on the Hoopoong and Chujin offshore wind farms near Chuja Island off the south coast of Korea, each planned with a capacity of 1.5GW.