A pilot study by Equinor and the Norwegian Research Centre (Norce) into the potential effects of floating wind on marine habitats has detected more sprat and herring in waters surrounding the developer’s 30MW Hywind Scotland offshore wind farm than in a reference area.

The study was conducted with the support of Ocean Science Consulting in August 2021 at the array 25km east of Peterhead in Scotland, taking water samples to a laboratory using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) DNA sequencing.

The researchers in the study looked at eDNA, genetic material that is released from organisms into their surrounding environment.