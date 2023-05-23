Equinor remains on course to reach ambitious renewable energy targets and could even increase its green power investments, the Norwegian oil & gas giant’s senior vice president for renewables in Europe, Trine Borum Bojsen, told Recharge.

“In terms of our transition plan and our strategy as we have set out, we remain on path to achieve that, including our previously communicated ambitions to have 12-16GW of installed equity renewable capacity by 2030,” Borum Bojsen said in an interview at the recent WindEurope conference in Copenhagen.