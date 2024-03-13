Norwegian state energy giant Equinor's twice-contracted Empire Wind 1 has gained a key federal approval to interconnect with New York’s transmission operators, allowing it to feed into the New York City grid.

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which oversees interstate transmission and wholesale electricity commerce, approved the Large Generator Interconnection Agreement (LGIA) between Equinor’s Empire Wind 1, grid operator New York ISO (NYISO) and utility Consolidated Edison on 1 March.