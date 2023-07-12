The gigascale Novocastrian floating wind project by Norwegian oil giant Equinor and its local partner Oceanex is proceeding to the “next stage” after Australia’s federal government announced that the Hunter Region in New South Wales will host the country’s newest offshore wind zone and asked for feasibility license applications.

Climate and energy minister Chris Bowen has officially declared a zone in the South Pacific northeast of Sidney as Australia’s second offshore wind zone, joining Gippsland in the southern state of Victoria as designated federal area for wind at sea development.