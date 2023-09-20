Equinor kickstarted California floating wind development in Morro Bay with a contract for underwater site investigation with Anglo-American marine technology firm Ocean Infinity, launching the Golden State towards its 25GW by 2045 target.

Equinor won the 80,000-acre (324km2) lease some 20 miles (32 km) off the coast of Central California in the federal auction last December for $130m, the lowest price paid across all five zones.

The lease, which holds at least 1GW of capacity, is located the farthest west in Morro Bay wind energy area (WEA), in waters ranging from 500-1,200 metres, far deeper than has ever been attempted for floating wind development.