Norwegian oil giant Equinor and Mitsubishi-owned Dutch utility Eneco have teamed up for two of the three 2GW sites in the Netherland’s massive Ijmuiden Ver (Ijmuiden Far) offshore wind tender.

While the focus is first on taking part in the auctions for the Ijmuiden Ver Alpha and Beta zones, the two companies foresee to further explore opportunities in north-western Europe, Eneco said.

The Dutch government earlier this month had outlined tender plans for the 6GW Ijmuiden Far zone.

The far-offshore zone 62km off the Dutch coast will be divided into the 2GW Alpha and 2GW Beta sites (formerly sites I to IV) to be auctioned off this year and next, and the 2GW Gamma site that will start the process in 2025.