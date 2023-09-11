Norwegian energy firm Equinor and oil supermajor BP’s 2.1GW Empire Wind 1 & 2 array moved forward in the federal permitting regime with the announcement of its environmental approval Monday.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), lead regulator of energy development in federal waters, said it had approved the environmental impact statement (EIS) for the combined project located some 14 miles (22.5 km) south of Long Island, New York and 19 miles east of Long Branch, New Jersey.

The arrays were awarded separately in two New York procurement rounds and will be electronically isolated from each other but have been combined for the federal permitting process into a single project design envelope.