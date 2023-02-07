The Equinor-BP joint venture (JV) backing 3.3GW of offshore wind plant build out off the US state of New York has awarded Sweden-based Skanska the construction manager contract for the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) windport now in development.

The JV is laying out some $250m to upgrade the New York City-based terminal into an assembly and marshalling port for its 2.1GW Empire Wind 1 & 2 and 1.2GW Beacon Wind projects contracted to the state.

“SBMT will play an integral role in powering New York homes with offshore wind energy, while restoring the working waterfront of Sunset Park and creating renewable energy career opportunities,” said Molly Morris President of Equinor Wind US.