Equinor and BP announced an agreement with New York to cancel the 1.2GW Empire Wind 2 project, the first of several offshore wind arrays expected to be withdrawn and resubmitted into the ongoing round 4 solicitation.

The Equinor-led joint venture (JV) said its agreement with the New York Energy Research and Development Authority (Nyserda), state overseer of the clean energy transition, “reflects changed economic circumstances on an industry-wide scale and repositions an already mature project to continue development in anticipation of new offtake opportunities”.