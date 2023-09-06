Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has returned to the onshore wind market with the acquisition of the Wilko wind farm in Poland from the Helios Group.

The wind farm in the province of Wielkopolska has 26MW and will be operated by Equinor’s Polish subsidiary Wento.

“Equinor’s renewable strategy targets flexible power offering from multi-tech positions in select markets,” said Olav Kolbeinstveit, senior vice president for onshore and markets within Renewables at Equinor.

“By adding onshore wind to Wento’s portfolio of operated assets, we transform Wento into a multi-tech power producer.”