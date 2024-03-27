Norwegian state energy firm Equinor announced a major labour agreement with New York-based unions for redevelopment of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal into an offshore wind hub in support of the 810MW Empire Wind array.

The developer and Building & Construction Trades Council of Greater New York and Vicinity today (Wednesday) signed a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) to establish working standards and safety practices in the construction of the terminal that they say will create 1,000 union jobs and “as well as thousands of indirect jobs in manufacturing, shipping and logistics”.