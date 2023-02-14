Sif said it will build in the Netherlands “the world’s largest plant” producing massive offshore wind monopile foundations after major customers including Equinor and Shell swung behind the plan with finance and orders.

The expanded €328m ($352m) facility in Rotterdam will give Sif the ability to produce the equivalent of 200 11-metre, 2,500-tonne XXXL foundations for deployment at wind farms.

The Dutch group said it expects to start building the plant in April and see full ramp-up by 2025 after taking a final investment decision underpinned by launch orders and backing from key players in the industry.