Norwegian oil & gas giant Equinor has teamed up with local utility EnBW to jointly develop offshore wind opportunities in Germany.

“Equinor has a long energy history in Germany and views the upcoming offshore wind opportunities with great interest. We are excited about teaming up with EnBW,” said Jens Økland, senior vice president for business development renewables in Equinor.

“Together we combine excellent capability in delivering renewables projects specifically in Germany with international offshore experience, all needed to provide sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy.”