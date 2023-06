Equinor and BP have joined the push by developers to secure better terms on their US offshore wind projects.

The joint venture partners have written to officials asking for revised financial arrangements for their New York developments, reported Recharge’s Norwegian sister publication DN.

The partners are advancing 3.3GW of projects – Empire 1 and 2 and Beacon Wind – off New York, with BP in 2021 joining Equinor in a 50/50 partnership after a $1.1bn deal with the Norwegian oil player.