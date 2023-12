RWE will buy the UK’s 4.2GW East Anglia portfolio developed by Vattenfall in a deal that values the projects at £963m ($1.2bn) and is one of the biggest in offshore wind history.

The German utility said late on Thursday that the acquisition “in one of the world’s most attractive areas for offshore wind” will include resumption of the Norfolk Boreas project, which Vattenfall dramatically halted earlier this year.