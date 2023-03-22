Eni-led GreenIT and Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have plans to develop three floating wind farms off Italy, taking the partnership’s project pipeline off the southern European country to 3GW and adding momentum to the burgeoning regional play.

Production from the trio, being built in the Tyrrenian Sea to the west of the city of Rome, when added to the existing 1GW GreenIT-CIP has in-development further out in the Mediterranan , would represent yearly production of 7TWh, supply for 2.5m