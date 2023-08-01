Vargronn – the offshore wind group part-owned by Italian oil group Eni – unveiled plans to enter the Irish market in partnership with local renewables developer Energia.

Vargronn and Energia said they will initially partner to focus on two fixed-bottom projects each of up to 900MW, one in the North Celtic Sea and one in the South Irish Sea, which have the potential to be operating as soon as 2030.

Extensive preparatory work carried out by Energia including seabed surveys and detailed work for environmental impact assessments mean they could quickly move ahead “subject to government policy”.