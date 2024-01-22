Oil and gas major Eni through its green power unit Plenitude will join the strategic partnership of Madrid-based start-up BlueFloat Energy and the renewables investment subsidiary of engineering group Sener for floating wind projects in Spain.

The consortium created three years ago currently has a 1.25GW portfolio of floating offshore wind projects in Spain that includes the Parque Nordés project off Galicia, the Parc Tramuntana project of Catalonia and the Parque Tarahal project off the Canary Islands.