French energy company Engie has outlined plans to invest up to €4bn ($4.3bn) to boost the energy transition in Belgium by 2030, with wind power a top priority.

Under the new plan, Engie aims to double onshore wind capacity in the country to 1GW and expand its offshore wind capacity to reach the same total.

Plans for offshore wind include participating in the upcoming tender for the Princess Elisabeth Zone in the Belgian North Sea, Engie said.