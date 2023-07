Engie and Siemens Gamesa are investigating issues at two of the former's wind farms in Latin America involving turbines under scrutiny over technical problems at the manufacturing giant.

Catherine MacGregor during a conference call to discuss latest results updated analysts on “technical problems that have been experienced by Siemens Gamesa and its 4.X and 5.X onshore turbine platform”.

Global developer Engie uses the turbines in question at two wind farms in Latin America, said the CEO.