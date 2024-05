Ambitious US developer energyRe has secured $240m in financing and a tax equity commitment for its Lone Star solar and battery storage project in South Carolina, a sign that lenders are warming to renewables in a southern state that has lagged others in development.

“Lone Star Solar reflects energyRe's commitment to accelerating the U.S. energy transition with reliable, clean power,” said Miguel Prado, CEO of energyRe, based in New York.