Enercon has won an order in Turkey to supply and install 64 of its E-138 EP3 turbines to several onshore wind projects by local player Kalyon Enerji.

The 260MW order is for projects in the regions of Ordu, Elazığ, Bilecik, Bayburt, Ankara and Trabzon which Kalyon had won in the country’s YEKA RES-3 tender, at which the energy and natural resources ministry last year had allocated a total of 850MW.

Turkey “remains a strategic market for us,” Enercon chief commercial officer Ulrich Schulze Südhoff said.