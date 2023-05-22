German wind turbine manufacturer Enercon has once more changed its management team after chief commercial officer (CCO) Frederic Maenhaut left the company.

After his departure, Ulrich Schulze Südhoff, who so far had been regional CCO for the Central & Northern Europe region, will also assume the task for Western Europe, which Maenhaut held until now.

Enercon chief restructuring officer (CRO) Martin Prillmann will be in charge of global project management, the company said.

“We thank Mr Maenhaut for his commitment to supporting and helping to shape the company,” Enercon CEO Jürgen Zeschky said of the outgoing executive, who left at the end of April.