German premium wind OEM Enercon has announced a new 6MW onshore wind turbine equipped with a new permanent magnet generator, which it said offers ‘significant improvements’ in annual energy production (AEP) compared to its predecessor model.

The new E-175 EP5 E2 will also feature a 175-metre rotor diameter like the predecessor version, the E-175 EP5, the manufacturer had unveiled last year as a wind turbine for low- and medium-speed wind sites.

But the new version will be equipped with a new permanent-magnet generator, a distinctive generator with an external rotor and larger diameter that is divided into two parts for efficient logistics processes.