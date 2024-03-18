Enercon has launched a 7MW version of its E-175 EP5 wind turbine, which it said has a “significantly increased energy yield (AEP)” when compared to the 6MW version of the machine.

The new model is slated to be available in 2026 in a version with a new two-piece permanent magnet generator, with a hub height of 175 metres – the highest in the company’s portfolio so far.

“These product features render the E-175 EP5 highly attractive for our customers in the very competitive markets,” Enercon CTO Jörg Scholle said.

“The new E-175 EP5 will help us to further advance onshore wind power expansion all over the world and to be an active part in shaping the next stage of the energy transition.”

Enercon's Western rivals Vestas and Siemens Gamesa have already launched 7MW versions of their latest turbines, while Chinese competitors are announcing 10MW-plus models.

Enercon in the last decade already had a 7.5MW turbine in its portfolio, the –126 7.5MW – but that didn't sell well due to logistics problems and a high price.

Article continues below the advert

The core of the 7MW model launched now is a permanent magnet generator with an external rotor design, which can be disassembled into two pieces for logistics purposes.

Rotor diameter and wind energy converter technology of the upgraded model are largely identical to the predecessor, the E-175 EP5 basic version with 6.0MW, the OEM said.

The basic version of the E-175 EP5 is currently in the prototype phase, with its E-nacelle, rotor blade and rotor hub undergoing final testing in the major components test area of Enercon R&D.

The launch comes in time for the WindEurope Bilbao trade exposition which begins on Wednesday.

A first prototype will be installed at Borchen-Etteln in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia state, where tower construction has already been finished.